Homicide investigation underway after woman fatally shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death overnight.

Officers received a call for shots fired in the area of Griffin Avenue and West Ladies Mile Road around 1 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, a woman was found dead. Authorities tell 8News this is now a homicide investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

