Family safely escapes Henrico County house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire officials say a family was able to safely escape a fire in their home Saturday evening.

Henrico Fire said around 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched the 1700 block of Debbie Lane, located near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue.

“Personnel arrived in less than five minutes from dispatch, and quickly made entry, allowing them to have the fire controlled within eight minutes of dispatch,” Henrico Fire’s press release said. “Searches revealed that everyone had safely escaped.”

Henrico Fire officials said there was heavy damage to a bedroom and adjoining closest. The door of the bedroom was pulled closed by the occupants prior to escape, limiting the damage to the rest of the home.

According to Henrico Fire, the adult and two children that were home at the time were alerted to the blaze by working smoke alarms.

Working smoke alarms in the home reduces the chance of death in a house fire by 50 percent, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Henrico citizens who cannot otherwise afford a smoke detector can have one installed free of charge by the fire department, Henrico Fire’s press release said.

The Red Cross will be assisting two adults and two children, and the Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.