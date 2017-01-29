Corey Stewart responds to Gov. McAuliffe’s statement on Pres. Trump’s travel ban

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Republican Gubernatorial candidate and former Va. State Chairman of the Donald Trump campaign Corey Stewart responded to Gov. McAuliffe’s statement on Pres. Trump’s travel ban for refugees Sunday morning.

Corey Stewart said the “Trump Administration executive order on refugees is reasonable and necessary” and that McAuliffe and Northam are putting political correctness before Virginians’ safety.

The Governor spoke Saturday along with Attorney General Mark Herring at a press conference at Dulles International Airport.

Gov. McAuliffe said he was outraged and disappointed by Pres. Trump’s executive order.

“This executive order is antithetical to the values that make America great, and it will make our country less safe,” McAuliffe said.

Read Stewart’s full response:

“It is a temporary inconvenience to fewer than 200 people a day. It is what is minimally required to prevent terrorists, disguised as refugees, from entering the country. McAuliffe and Northam are once again putting political correctness–and their own political ambition–ahead of the safety and security of Virginians. They are deliberately dividing Virginians by falsely alleging that the executive order was motivated by bigotry. McAuliffe and Northam would rather see a terrorist attack in Virginia than offend liberals. We must take Virginia back from McAuliffe’s crooked liberal gang.”

