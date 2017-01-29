Child’s lemonade stand robbed, community saves the day

SEBASTOPOL (KRON) — Sunday morning went from sour to sweet for two nine-year-old girls whose lemonade stand was robbed in Sebastopol.

Around 10:10 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of Pleasant Hill Avenue North where the girls had set up shop on the sidewalk, authorities said.

A mother of one the girls told officers that they had come inside their house for just a moment.

When they returned, their stand was empty. Someone stole all their lemons, a four foot tall stuffed giraffe, and their profit for the day – ten dollars in cash.

Police say the girls were heartbroken.

Fortunately, things took a turn for the better when the community got wind of what happened.

After hearing about the theft, the Sebastopol Toy Works donated a stuffed alligator, a patron at the store who overheard the story donated $20, Whole Foods donated a wooden crate for lemons, and Sebastopol police officers, dispatchers and the police union donated $50 to the girls.

Sebastopol Police Department would like to thank all who donated, as the girls were very happy and thankful for the donations.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.