2 victimized after robbery, carjacking in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were victimized in a terrifying ordeal in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

According to Richmond Police, the two victims were robbed at gunpoint on Columbia Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. One victim ran away to call police and the other was forced into a car by the suspect and held against their will.

Police later spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it before making an arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

