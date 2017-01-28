UVA, VCU baseball hold first practices of 2017 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s January and it’s time to start talking about college baseball. Three weeks from Friday, teams will start the 2017 season with aspirations of winning a conference title or more.

The Virginia Cavaliers enter the new season ranked 16th in the country and is picked to finish 2nd in the ACC Coastal Division behind North Carolina. The Hoos were the defending national champions last year, and lost to East Carolina in the opening round of that seasons’ NCAA Tournament. This year’s Cavs squad begins the season against Liberty on February 17th.

The VCU Rams weren’t able to return to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 after their Cinderella run to the NCAA Super Regional in Miami, FL back in 2015. They finished the year second in the Atlantic 10 standings and were eliminated by St. Joseph’s in the A-10 Tournament quarterfinal, 13-1. VCU opens its season on the road in Tallahassee, FL, against the second ranked Florida State Seminoles on February 17th.