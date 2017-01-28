Tillman leads VCU past Dayton, 73-68

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Justin Tillman had 18 points and nine rebounds and VCU pulled into a tie for first place in the Atlantic 10 with a 73-68 victory against Dayton on Friday night.

Ahmed Hamdy added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (16-5, 6-2), who finished the night tied with the Flyers (15-5, 6-2) and crosstown rival Richmond.

The Rams used a 20-6 run spanning the halves to turn a 10-point deficit into a 41-37 lead early in the second half. Dayton rallied, taking its first lead of the second half at 48-46 on Darrell Davis’ 3-pointer with 9:21 remaining, but a 3-pointer by JeQuan Lewis sparked an 11-1 run for the Rams over the next five minutes.

Kendall Pollard led Dayton with 19 points and Charles Cooke had 11.

Dayton trailed by as many as 11, but pulled within three with five seconds left before JeQuan Lewis clinched it with free throws for VCU.

The matchup was the first of two for the rivals, who will also meet in the penultimate game of the regular season at Dayton on March 1.