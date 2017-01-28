Suspect sought in Prince George County robbery

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police need your help identifying a suspect that robbed the Lucky Redi Bids in the 4000 block of Prince George Dr. in Prince George County.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 28 around 3 p.m.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’7” tall, wearing dark colored jeans, with a hooded multi-colored camouflaged jacket. The suspect jumped the counter and brandished a pistol and demanded money. The individual fled the area in a red or maroon colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition. After driving a short distance, witnesses observed the SUV stop in the area of Prince George Drive near Forbes Drive (Birchett Estate Townhouses) and the suspect fled on foot while the driver fled towards the City of Hopewell.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Prince George County, is encouraged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804)-733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously – simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.