RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The grand opening of a new off-track betting center is happening Saturday in Richmond.

Ponies and Pints is located on 18th Street in Shockoe Bottom.

This is the Virginia Equine Alliance’s second OTB in Richmond.

The Grand opening event is happening at 11 a.m.

