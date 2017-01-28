Police pull body from water in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an undetermined death after a body was recovered from the water in the city.

The body was found in the 9500 block of 30th Bay Street Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 12:50 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

