Police find man who said he was ‘too high’ surrounded by Doritos

AUSTINTOWN, OH (WTNH) – Police in Ohio were called to a home by a man who said he was “too high” and found him in the fetal position surrounded by Doritos.

The Youngstown Vindicator reports that on Friday police responded to the 22-year-old man’s home in Austintown around 5:20 p.m., where they could hear the man groaning from a room. That’s when officers found him lying “on the floor in the fetal position” and “surrounded by a plethora of Doritos, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish and Chips Ahoy cookies,” the police report said.

He also claimed he couldn’t feel his hands because he had smoked too much marijuana. The man gave police the keys to his car where he said he had smoked the marijuana and they recovered a glass pipe, rolling papers, roaches and a glass jar of marijuana.

The man refused medical treatment and has not yet been charged in the incident. However an investigation is pending.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.