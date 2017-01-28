Petersburg Public Schools Alumni donates supplies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg Public Schools alumnus just donated supplies to the city’s schools.

John Hart donated paper, notebooks, pencils and other supplies, all to give Petersburg teachers a happy new year.

His fellow Petersburg school alumni donated the supplies.

