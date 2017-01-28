Man charged following Henrico County homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged after a suspicious death in Henrico County Friday night.

Henrico authorities responded to the 4600 hundred block of Francistown Road last night at approximately 7:52 PM to investigate the death. As a result of the investigation, Jamare M. Jones, a 23-year-old male, was arrested and charged with homicide.

At this time no additional details will be released as this is an active investigation.

