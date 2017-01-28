Ikea recalling beach chairs because of fall and fingertip amputation hazards

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — IKEA is recalling its MYSINGSO beach chairs after 10 reported injuries, including six that resulted in fingertip amputations.

About 33,400 of the chairs are included in the recall.

Anyone who has one of these chairs should stop using it immediately and return it to IKEA for a free replacement or refund.

The chairs were sold at IKEA stores and online from February 2013 through December 2016 for about $25.

For a full list of model numbers affected, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.