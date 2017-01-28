Hotel robbery suspects arrested in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects were arrested in Prince George County Friday night after police say they used guns to rob a hotel in the area.

Police responded to the Econo Lodge on Parkdale Road shortly after 6:15 p.m. where the suspects are said to have displayed weapons before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money and locking the clerk in an office.

Officers canvassed the area and found two suspicious men matching the suspect descriptions in a nearby convenience store. Evidence recovered from the men lead to the arrest.

Police identified the suspects as Howard Jones Jr. of Hopewell and Jeremy Fisher of Hanover County.

Jones was charged with armed robbery, used of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fisher was charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Fisher was also charged in an unrelated case for burglary and larceny of firearms.

Both suspects are in Riverside Regional Jail.

