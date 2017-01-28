Group to meet Saturday to clean up the James River, take a chilly plunge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s coolest winter festival and cleanup event is happening today.

The third annual “Shiver in the River” started at 10 a.m. with a river cleanup and continues until 4 p.m.

After the cleanup, there’s a 5k walk and run and James River Jump.

The event wraps up with a festival with food, drinks and music.

It’s all happening at the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street.

