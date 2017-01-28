Governor McAuliffe releases statement on Trump executive order

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor McAuliffe released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s Executive Order barring refugees and travelers from certain Muslim countries from entering the United States of America. The Governor spoke today along with Attorney General Mark Herring at a press conference at Dulles International Airport.

“I am outraged and disappointed by the actions President Trump has taken to ban travelers from certain Muslim nations and to close our country to families seeking refuge from persecution. This executive order is antithetical to the values that make America great, and it will make our country less safe.

“On behalf of the people of Virginia, I urge President Trump and leaders in Washington to reverse this policy and restore our nation to its place as a beacon of opportunity for all. In the meantime, my administration will work with Attorney General Mark Herring to identify any and all legal steps we can take to oppose this dangerous and divisive policy.”