Ex-school aide expected to plead guilty in child porn case in Maryland

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) – A former elementary school volunteer in Prince George’s County, Maryland who is charged with more than a dozen federal counts of sexual exploitation of a minor is expected to enter a guilty plea in the case.

Court records show 23-year-old Deonte Carraway of Glenarden, Maryland is scheduled to enter a plea at a hearing Monday in federal court.

Carraway was charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography. Prosecutors say Carraway abused or recorded children performing sexual acts at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary School or at the Glenarden Community Center where he ran a youth choir. According to indictments, Carraway also recorded children performing sexual acts inside their homes.

Carraway also faces some 270 state charges in Maryland.

