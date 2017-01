RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Friday’s edition of 8Sports Slam Dunk may have had to contend with the VCU Rams hosting Dayton, but it wasn’t short of great highlights.

VARINA 56 ARMSTRONG 48 F

THOMAS JEFFERSON 48 JOHN MARSHALL 68 F

ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD 59 COLLEGIATE 54 F