BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — This year marks the 10-year-anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Virginia Tech in 2007.

The university has released its schedule of events marking the occasion.

They have vigils, remembrance walks, and performances lined up for the whole weekend of April 14.

A complete list of events can be found here: http://www.weremember.vt.edu/

