Dedicated VCU Rams fans wait outside for days for Wade’s World

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Rams fans have taken over the Siegel Center this morning in preparation for tonight’s game against the Dayton Flyers.

Some fans have been camped out since Wednesday morning for the event, known as Wade’s World – named for head men’s basketball coach Will Wade.

When 8News reporter Evanne Armour arrived this morning, everyone was sleeping. That is, everyone by Jishnu Purihella, the Vice-President for recruitment and events for the Rowdy Rams – a VCU basketball fan club.

Purihella joined Evanne live.

Students say they happily take shifts so they can secure their spots to be the first ones inside for tonight’s game to root for the team.

