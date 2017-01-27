The ‘Community’ art exhibition is Positively Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The walls of The Spotlight Gallery at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center are lined with pictures that include vibrant reds, purples and yellows. Each one tells the story of black history and culture.

These works of Richmond artists Cheryl Clayton and Virginia R. Coleman are featured in a new exhibition called ‘Community.’

“The pieces are beautiful,” says curator Shaunn Casselle. “They’re well-crafted. The artists are putting their whole hearts and souls into it.”

Some of the art is a literal community observation, like Coleman’s take on the Sunday tradition of women going to church.

“They’re just so elegant with their hats and the plumes in their hats,” Coleman says with a smile. “And that’s what I was thinking about when I was doing this piece.”

Other pieces leave the story up to interpretation.

“Even in the rain, there can be some sunshine. In gray areas of our lives, you can find some positive,” Clayton explains how she utilized color to promote that message in one of her works.

Using oil, acrylics, pastels, charcoals and mixed media, the artists’ works explore the importance of community among African-Americans.

“The people that you join with,” Cassell describes what the word community means to her. “The people that support you.”

The exhibition is a nod to the rich brotherhood and sisterhood Clayton and Coleman witness each day.

“Everything that I’ve seen in the women and the men in the community and how they interact and those special moments, how I view them,” Coleman describes her inspiration.

Adds Clayton, “I just love the way of creating. Just being able to voice my experiences in the community is a great opportunity.”

The grand opening reception is Friday, January 27 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m at the Spotlight Gallery inside the Pine Camp Arts and Community Center, located at 4901 Old Brook Road in Richmond.

The exhibition will be on display until Friday, February 24.

Spotlight Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. This exhibit is free and open to the public.