Suspect flees after robbing Richmond Title Max

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the suspect who robbed a Title Max Thursday night.

Authorities say shortly after 6:39 p.m., an adult male entered the Title Max at 20 East Belt Blvd., placed his hand in front of his waistband and implied he was armed with a weapon.

“As he approached the employees, he demanded they open their cash drawers,” Richmond Police’s press release said. “The employees complied and he took money from both of their cash trays.”

He then tells the employees, “Don’t call the cops if you know what’s best for you,” and flees the scene. He was last seen going northbound on Belt Boulevard.

The suspect is described by police as a black male with a dark complexion and dark, braided hair. He has a slim build, approximately 5’6 to 5’8 in height, and scruffy facial hair. At the time, he was wearing a blue denim shirt, red pants, a gold wedding band and shoes with an American flag pattern.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this individual to call Second Precinct Detective Joseph Dillon at (804) 646-8152. Citizens with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

