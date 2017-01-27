Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody facing sanctions after civil suit ruling

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody is facing sanctions after a ruling on a $10 million civil suit found his court liable for not preserving videotape evidence of an inmate’s death.

The family of Erin Jenkins claims she died in custody on August 2014 without proper medical attention.

The judge ordered the sanctions because videotape of Jenkins was not preserved as evidence.

Sheriff Woody has yet to comment on the court’s decision.

