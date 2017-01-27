Police issue 140 summonses on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Local law enforcement along with Virginia State Police have completed a second aggressive driving enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway.

Police say this primary roadway is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers and troopers worked to address this problem.

The operation resulted in stopping a total of 147 vehicles from Parham Road to Interstate 95. In total, 140 summonses were issued for a variety of traffic-related offenses. Additionally, two fugitives were apprehended and seven narcotic-related arrests were made.

Police say they will continue these efforts on Chippenham Parkway and other major highways.

