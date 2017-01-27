Petersburg Police searching for bank robbery suspect

PETERBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Petersburg bank Friday afternoon.

Authorities say that around 4:39 p.m., police were called to the Virginia Commonwealth Bank located at 1965 Wakefield Ave in reference to a bank robbery that just occurred.

“The suspect did not display or say he had a weapon but his hand was hidden in his pocket implying he had a weapon,” Petersburg Police’s press release said. “The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his 40’s or 50’s between 5’4” and 5’6” with a beard. He was wearing glasses, a black beanie cap, and a gray hooded sweatshirt with red accents, blue jeans and white shoes.

He was last seen running south away from the bank.

If you can identify the suspect, have any information or believe that you saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

