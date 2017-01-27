Petersburg Police looking for man accused of torturing and killing puppies

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are turning to the public for help catching a man accused of mutilating, torturing, and eventually killing young puppies.

The scene police responded to over last summer was gruesome. They are now reaching out to the public to try and put Brandon Gillie behind bars.

“He forced them to swallow several items, including fire crackers and poison,” Detective Thomas Ewers with the Petersburg Police Department explained.

But the torture didn’t stop there, police say. While the puppies were still alive, Gillie dismembered and mutilated the dogs. It all happened in the back yard of a now abandoned trailer.

“He cut their bodies open and when he cut their bodies open, he also tried to glue it back together. Ewers said. “He put glue over the dogs faces, including their muzzle, I guess in an attempt keep the dogs from being loud or trying to suffocate them.”

The dogs were left to die. Police say the whole ordeal must had gone on for hours.

The gruesome discovery wasmade by the man’s female partner, who called police to report three dead dogs. She is no longer cooperating with authorities, according to police, and Gillie remains on the run.

“This is probably the worse case I’ve seen or heard of since I’ve been a detective,” said Detective Ewers.

Gillie’s next door neighbor recalls that night hearing Gillie sitting outside talking, she had no idea what he was actually doing.

Police say they need the public’s help catching Gillie before he ever has the chance to do something like this again.

“It could lead to other crimes that could be worse, it could be to other animals, it could be to a person you just never know and it’s very concerning,” Ewers said.

If you know where Brandon Gillie is call Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.

