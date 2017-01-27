Officer-involved crash causes power outages in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating an officer-involved crash that has caused some to lose power in Henrico Friday night.

Authorities said the crash happened in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Road at 7:18 p.m.

Officers are unsure of how the crash exactly occurred but said the officer was responding to an emergency call when the accident happened. The officer was in an unmarked vehicle and hit a telephone pole.

The officer and the driver of the other car were not injured.

The crash caused power outages in the area and is not expected to be back on until 3 a.m.

Police are still on the scene.