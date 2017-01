NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A bridge in Newport News will be named in honor of fallen State Trooper Chad Dermyer.

Dermyer died after a man shot him at the Richmond Greyhound station on the Boulevard in Richmond last March.

Dermyer was part of the Newport News Police Department for four years before becoming a state trooper.

