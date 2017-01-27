New England Patriots “Drive for 5” tour bus stops in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday night the New England Patriots “Drive for 5” tour bus stopped by the Diamond on its way to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Tx. The bus is on a 16-state journey from Massachusetts to the lone star state, arriving at NRG Stadium in Houston on Super Bowl Sunday, February 5th.

The Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in the final game of the 2016-2017 NFL season. The bus rode through Richmond as a nod to Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman who has become a fan of the Richmond Flying Squirrels when they visited Washington Redskins training camp back in 2015, wearing the team’s various hats throughout this season.