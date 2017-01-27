Local college students react to Trump’s possible immigration restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colleges and universities across the country are preparing for potential immigration raids under the Trump administration.

But it’s unclear how much power universities will have to shield students. For instance, New York University, Portland State and the University of Pennsylvania have declared immigration agents need a court order to step foot on campus.

Other universities like Princeton and Syracuse are more hesitant, warning students must comply with federal immigration laws.

VCU graduate student Danielle Moore says she very concerned.

“I really don’t think that they should actually come onto campus and grab a student,” Moore said. “We’re here to better ourselves and better our circumstances.”

VCU released a statement indicating that the leadership supports the federal program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

DACA is an immigration policy started by the Obama administration that allows certain undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit.

VCU also stated the university does not know the new administration’s plans regarding DACA but the university is monitoring the situation and will advocate for the young people who were brought to the country as children.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.