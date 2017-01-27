Juveniles in custody after overnight shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police say that two juveniles are in custody after an early Friday morning shooting.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting that happened on Tobacco Bay Court and that only minor property damage occurred as a result.

Police received the call about the shooting around 1:24 a.m. Friday morning. They say that eyewitnesses reported a dark vehicle in the area pulling away shortly after the shots were fired.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, police representatives said, as the victims and the alleged shooter knew one another.

It is not clear at this time whether charges will be filed as a result of the shooting.

