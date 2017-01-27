Henrico Police seek missing man who may need medication

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Edward Gerard Austin, 30, was last heard from on December 30 and was reported missing several days later.

Police say Austin may need medication and his family feels that he may still be in the area.

Austin is described by police as 6 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Austin is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

