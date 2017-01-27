Henrico County Police need help finding 7-11 robbery suspects

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for help finding three suspects who they say participated in the armed robbery of a convenience store in the area.

Police said that they responded to the 7-11 store on East Laburnum Avenue just before 1 p.m. Monday.

The victim reported that two masked men entered the business, and one displayed a gun and demanded money while the other displayed a taser-like device.

Police said the victim complied with their requests for money and the two men left the store.

It is unclear how much money the suspects got away with.

Police said that immediately prior to the robbery a separate individual entered the store and shoplifted merchandise before leaving. Detectives believe this person may be affiliated with the larger robbery.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect 1 – Male, 18-25 years old, 5’8”-5’10”, 130-150 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Suspect 2 – Male, 25-30 years old, 5’10”-6’1”, 200-220 pounds. He was wearing dark sweat pants, dark shoes, and a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with “RL” on the front. He had blue bandana covering face

Suspect 3 – Male, 18-23 years old, 5’7”-5’9”, 150-170 pounds. He was wearing dark jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown boots, and a bandana covering face.

They also supplied the following images:

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

