Fredericksburg man killed in King William County motorcycle crash

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in King George County Friday evening.

The crash occurred on Route 301 near Popular Neck Road around 4:50 p.m.

Police said a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Route 301 at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of a 1986 Ford F-150 which was also traveling north.

The operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and the bike caught fire after impact.

The operator of the motorcycle, Jeremy P. Via, 45 of Fredericksburg, Va., died at the scene; he was wearing a helmet. The male driver of the pickup was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

