Death investigation underway after baby found in bag in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a baby’s body is found in a woman’s bag.

First responders took that woman to the hospital yesterday afternoon.

Once there, police say the woman took out a bag with the body of a newborn infant inside.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Right now, the medical examiner is trying to determine the cause of death.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.