2 men attempt to rob Richmond Quick N Easy store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police need the public’s help to identify the suspects who attempted to break into a Richmond convenience store Monday morning.

Authorities said shortly before 9 a.m., officers were called to the Quick N Easy in the 4100 block of Broad Street for an attempted robbery. Surveillance video was presented to officers showing two suspects at around 3:22 a.m. that morning sneaking behind a propane tank.

One of the suspects emerged from behind the propane tank, walked in front of the convenience store door, and began to mule kick the glass in an attempt to make entry into the business, police say.

“When the attempted force was unsuccessful, the second suspect then walked out and pulled out a hammer striking the door several times,” Richmond Police’s press release said. “When the second suspect’s attempt was also unsuccessful, they fled eastbound toward West Broad Street.”

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Black male, approximately 6’0” and wearing glasses, a blue raincoat with a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark knit hat, dark gray pants, and black shoes. He appeared older than suspect 2.

Black male, approximately 6’0” and wearing glasses, a blue raincoat with a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark knit hat, dark gray pants, and black shoes. He appeared older than suspect 2. Suspect 2: Black male, approximately 5’8 in height and a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark knit hat, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes and a black backpack containing a hammer.

