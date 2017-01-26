Wade’s World takes over the Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week the Rowdy Rams that make up much of the student section have been camping out at the Siegel Center in advance of VCU’s big game against the Dayton Flyers Friday night.

Dubbed “Wade’s World,” the camp out is annual event for the student cheering group that happens before the biggest game on the calendar that season.

VCU head coach Will Wade and players swung by to provide food and support as the students spend their time in tents and sleeping bags, fidgeting as they creep closer and closer to the matchup that could very well determine who takes the lead in the quest for the Atlantic 10 regular season title.