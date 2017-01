Trump supporter leaves waitress $450 tip, message of unity

WASHINGTON (AP) — A waitress in Washington received a $450 tip with a note promoting unity from a Donald Trump supporter who attended his inauguration.

WJLA reports Rosalyn Harris says she figured the three men at Busboys & Poets eatery earlier this week were from the south because of the cowboy hats they were wearing.

The men are from West Texas and were in Washington for the presidential inauguration last week.

Harris says the restaurant typically attracts people who are more liberal. After the meal, Harris was clearing the table when she spotted the tip and the note.

The note praised her smile and her kindness. It also pointed out that they come from different cultures and encouraged people to come together as Americans despite racial and cultural differences. It ended with “God bless.”

We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness pic.twitter.com/S01SV3w8ts — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) January 24, 2017

“It was really the note that he wrote, and then the tip, of course, was just the mind blowing part of it, like I did not, that was, I mean that was the biggest part that you don’t expect, but it was more so where he was coming as a person,” Harris told WJLA.

For Harris, the note meant more than the money.

“It helped me grow,” said Harris. “It didn’t change me, but it planted a seed.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.