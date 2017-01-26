RPD: Chamberlayne Avenue shooting victim pronounced dead at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man who was shot and suffered serious injuries this morning in Richmond has died.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue early Thursday.

The victim died of injuries resulting from being shot in the hip.

At this time the incident remains under investigation. There is no suspect information available at this time.

