Police investigating armed robbery of Chesterfield hotel

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a man who robbed a Chesterfield hotel overnight.

The armed robbery occurred at the La Quinta Inn located in the 9000 block of Pams Avenue at about 12:07 a.m. on Thursday.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said the suspect, Aaron N. Brown, 38, approached an employee, implied he had a firearm, and demanded money.

The suspect took money that belonged to the hotel and then fled the area on foot, police say. The suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.