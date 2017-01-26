Petersburg YMCA to undergo major renovation

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC)– A community hub for families in Petersburg will soon undergo a major renovation thanks to a hefty donation from The Dominion Foundation.

The Dominion Foundation donated $500,000 towards renovating the Petersburg YMCA, which has been a part of the community since 1875. The current facility was built in 1970.

The facility has undergone some upgrades over the years due to aging.

” We have renovated the locker rooms, we have renovated the gymnasium,” said Petersburg YMCA Executive Director Mike Roberts.

The Petersburg YMCA provides services to roughly 400 kids daily and has over 5,000 members.

Dominion Foundation staff members said they were pleased to provide the funds to help the YMCA further its mission.

“We take very seriously our commitment to invest in the communities where our customers live and work and raise their families and where our employees live and work,” Dominion Foundation President Hunter Applewhite said. “So part of that means investing in organizations that are working to make life in those communities richer.”

The Dominion Foundation is also donating a portion of the funds to the YMCA’s in Richmond on the city’s northside and in Manchester.

Renovations are set to begin this summer.

