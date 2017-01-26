Petersburg ranks worst city in Va. to raise a family; Richmond 4th worst

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond ranks as the fourth worst city in Virginia to raise a family, and Petersburg ranks the worst in the Commonwealth, according to WalletHub.

The composite ranking combined factors like education, safety, crime and affordability.

Richmond did tie for first place in the ‘number of attractions’ category, but ranked near the bottom of the list in others, including median family income, percentage of families below the poverty level and violent-crime rate per capita. The City of Richmond also ranked 82 out of 82 cities for the highest divorce rate.

Petersburg ranked near the bottom in most categories and was the worst in median family income, violent-crime rate per capita and percentage of families below the poverty level.

Click here to read the entire study.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.