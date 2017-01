MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville Walmart gets the all clear after a bomb threat was reported late Wednesday night.

Hanover Sheriff’s Office swept the store just before 11 p.m. Authorities say they were unable to find anything suspicious.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

