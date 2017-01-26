It’s in the Bag silent auction will raise money for Cancer LINC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next week there will be a fun event that could hook you up with a stylish bag while helping out a charitable cause.

Denise Kranich is the Executive Director of Cancer LINC, a non-profit organization whose mission is to ease the burden of cancer for patients and their families by providing education, assistance and referral to legal, financial and community resources.

Unfortunately, for some patients, much of the devastation comes after their cancer has been treated and is no longer an immediate threat. The non-medical effects of cancer can often create crisis situations for individuals and family members and this is where LINC comes into service. The group has 200 attorneys and financial planners who help clients pro bono.

The It’s in the Bag event will raise money by offering 125 designer and handcrafted handbags for sale.

There will also be a raffle at the event for various different items. Tickets to the event will be $50.

More information is available at the organization’s website: www.cancerlinc.org.

It’s in the Bag will take place Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Westin Richmond located at 6631 West Broad Street, Richmond.

