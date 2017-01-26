FBI offering $10,000 reward for help solving 2014 double murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a double homicide in Richmond in 2014.

On April 23, 2014, Richmond Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Mimosa Street in Richmond.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Ivan Bridges and Ebony Hurd in a vehicle, both having been shot multiple times. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene and Hurd later died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Investigators at the time learned that two unidentified black males between the ages of 20 and 25 and between five feet three inches and five feet eight inches tall were seen in the area at the time of the murders.

More information can be found on the FBI’s website.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the Richmond FBI field office at (804) 261-1044 or at https://tips.fbi.gov.

