All lanes closed on I-95 NB at Sliding Hill Road after 2 tractor trailers crash

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 northbound at Sliding Hill Road after two tractor trailers crash.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. when a truck carrying lumber and another truck carrying aluminum crashed.

One of the trucks is currently over the guardrail and some wood has spilled into the road.

Crews say the cleanup could potentially take a few hours.

Traffic is getting by on the far left shoulder and backups are currently 2 miles.

Matt DiNardo tells you alternative routes in the video above.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

