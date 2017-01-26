Albemarle County man arrested after ramming police car

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested Wednesday after he rammed a police car and sped away in an attempt to avoid being served a felony warrant for distributing drugs.

James H. Turner was previously wanted for distribution of crack cocaine, and attempted to flee when Albemarle County Police Department officers served him a warrant during a traffic stop.

The incident took place in the area of Greenbrier Drive around 3 p.m.

After a brief pursuit, Turner was arrested and served the outstanding warrant. In addition to previous charges, he was also charged with two felony counts of attempting to maliciously wound a law enforcement officer, one felony count of eluding police and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine for additional drugs found at the scene.

An additional person was also arrested at the scene. 25-year-old Perrie T. Johnson was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Both were held without bond.

