HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seven Henrico County residents have been displaced after a house fire in the county’s east end.

Fire officials were made aware of the fire after receiving calls around 12:20 p.m. about a fire in the 3100 block of Yeadon Road. This is near the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Harvie Road.

The first units arrived on scene in six minutes to smoke and fire showing from several windows of the home. A portion of the yard was also on fire.

Firefighters immediately began their search of the home for possible victims while also fighting the fire. Shortly thereafter it was determined that no one was inside and firefighters were able to put the fire out.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating but has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

7 occupants displaced in Henrico County house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Officials said that the Red Cross was on scene to assist the residents who were displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.