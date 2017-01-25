Woman arrested for setting fire to Fan District residential building

Related Coverage Richmond firefighters investigating Wednesday night blaze in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman has been arrested for intentionally setting a fire to a residential building in the city’s Fan District.

Amanda G. Golden, 29, has been arrested and charged with arson of an occupied building in connection to a fire that occurred at her place of residence in the 2200 block of West Cary Street in early January. Golden is being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center.

At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Richmond fire crews were called to a reported fire in the 2200 block of West Cary Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the second floor of the home engulfed in flames. Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to assist.

No injuries were reported, however, the home sustained significant fire damage. Fire investigators found sufficient evidence the fire was started intentionally.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call RFD Investigator Michelle Haga, at (804) 646-6744 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com.

